Carlos Carlin He accepted being a lonely person, a hermit, according to what he said in an interview he did with the musician Patricio Suárez-Vértiz, for his YouTube program “Carlin en la red”, published on July 21.

Carlos Carlín: “I can’t stand the human race”

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz’s younger brother returned to Peru after living in the United States for several years. “He lived with pure old American,” said the interpreter of “Disco bar” and said that already on national soil he preferred to rent an apartment in the south, on the beach in a lonely place.

“I also got on well with old people, I can’t stand young people” commented Carlos Carlín, which prompted a question from Patricio Suárez-Vértiz: “Why are you such a hermit?”

“Because I can’t stand the human race” responded without hesitation the remembered Tony from “Pataclaun”.

Did Carlos Carlín forbid Johanna San Miguel to visit him?

Carlos Carlín, 51, stated that his friends “scare him” by saying that they will visit him at home. “Your house is your temple,” said Patricio Suárez-Vértiz.

“Johanna San Miguel told me the other day: ‘Muñeco, and if I go to your house,'” she said, emphasizing that she, despite being her ‘sister,’ had to “let her know if she came,” because she is so jealous of your privacy that I even removed the intercom.

Why doesn’t Carlos Carlín have children?

During an interview, held in December 2021, Carlos Carlín was surprised to say that he had no intention of being a father, because “he loved his loneliness.”

“Why bring more children into the world? I can be at home all day without going out,” said the former “Wantan Night” host.

Carlos Carlín revealed details of his life. Photo: Instagram/Carlos Carlin

What happened between Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín?

Months ago, in April of this year, Johanna San Miguel explained why a relationship with Carlos Carlín never materialized.

“He is a hermit, I think he wants to be alone for the rest of his life along with Místico and Layla (their dogs) and their dolls,” said the host of “EEG, 10 years old.”

For his part, Carlos Carlín acknowledged that at some point he thought of starting a family with the “mama lioness”. “We have even talked about having a child when we were kids.”

Did Johanna San Miguel kiss Carlos Carlín live?

Johanna San Miguel He surprised everyone by kissing Carlos Carlín during an interview they both did on the program “In everyone’s mouth”, on November 30, 2021.

“Hug each other, squeeze each other, please free yourselves, cuddle him”, Ricardo Rondón encouraged them without expecting that the ‘mama lioness’ would get up to effusively kiss her partner from “A Christmas Story”.

Diego Bertie and Carlos Carlín kissed?

In April 2011, Carlos Carlín interviewed Diego Bertie on his program “La noche es mía”. In the final minutes, the television host recounted an unpleasant episode that occurred with Phillip Butters, who shouted homophobic phrases at him.

After recounting his experience, the actor from “Carita de tuna” and the interpreter from “How difficult it is to love” played a dynamic to close the program. This consisted of putting on a nylon stocking to see who was the ugliest. The moment was used for the soap opera heartthrob to kiss the protagonist of “At 40” on the mouth.