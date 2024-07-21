When Carlos Capistrán (Toluca, 50 years old) started working at the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit in Mexico, in August 1995, the country was going through one of its toughest episodes. He was 21 years old and the sudden devaluation of the exchange rate by the Government had caused an international financial crisis. The country was still picking up the pieces of what was left of the economy, something that forged Capistrán as an economist.

“Despite the ‘tequila crisis,’ the North American Free Trade Agreement had just been signed and we had high expectations that this could be something that would change the face of the country,” Capistrán recalls in an interview with EL PAÍS from New York, “that would open us up much more to the world and eventually leave us in a place like the one we are in today.”

A doctor in economics from the University of California at San Diego (UCSD), Capistrán was an official at the Bank of Mexico before jumping into investment banking. Today, he is the director of analysis for Latin America and Canada at Bank of America (BofA). Mexico has become the United States’ main trading partner and the West’s confrontation with China has put the country at a crossroads similar to that of 30 years ago. It remains to be seen whether the country will take advantage of it, says Capistrán.

Ask. The Mexican economy is slowing down, why?

Answer. Mexico had good growth of 3% last year, when it normally grows, on average, by 2%. But since the end of last year the economy has shown a clear slowdown; the first quarter of this year is growing below 2% and the data indicate that in the second quarter, despite the fiscal boost, growth will surely also be below 2%. There will be less spending in the second half, so we expect this slowdown to deepen. A very important factor that explains part of this is the strength of the currency during the first quarter of the year, when it was quoted at around 16.50 per dollar. This is reflected in the stagnation of exports and an increase in imports. We believe that this means that growth will be less than 2% in the year. For next year, we expect a slight slowdown in the US. In addition to the expected fiscal consolidation in Mexico, we believe that the slowdown will continue next year and the country will grow by around 1%. However, despite this slowdown, we see that the nearshoring continues. We continue to see a lot of demand from foreign companies to move to Mexico and start producing or expand their current production. We believe this slowdown is temporary and we remain very optimistic.

P. Growth below 2% but inflation above 4%. Should this worry Mexicans?

R. Inflation may remain above 4% for a long time. It is good news that inflation has dropped from the 8% it hit, but it remains a challenge for the Bank of Mexico to keep it falling and reach the 3% target. Inflation right now has to do with the price of fruits and vegetables and it should be a concern for Mexicans if the price of these goods continues to rise.

R. What do you think of the central bank’s performance?

P. Banco de México remains one of the most respected institutions in the country and it is an important achievement, as I said, that it has lowered inflation to half of what it reached during the pandemic. However, there are other challenges. In particular, the fact that inflation does not seem to be converging to the target and the interest rate is extraordinarily high (11%). Such high rates for a long time can affect economic growth and public finances. At the same time, it is very difficult for it to significantly lower rates while inflation does not clearly converge to the target. The key is that inflation expectations go to 3%. That is, that all the people in the Mexican economy, the analysts, the people who go to the market, the people who negotiate salaries, that everyone is convinced that inflation in Mexico is going to be 3% and that is an achievement that the Banco de México does not currently have.

P. This has to do with your communication work.

R. That’s right. And it’s something that can be achieved. There’s the case of Canada that caught my attention recently. Central bank communication is essential to convince the population that the inflation target is achievable.

P. The US Federal Reserve has said it expects to cut rates due to the expected slowdown in the country. Do you think Banco de México will respond with its own cuts?

R. Indeed, the economy seems to be slowing slightly already and the Fed has been clear that in the coming months we could already start to see interest rate cuts. We believe that the Federal Reserve can cut rates this year and continue with a gradual downward cycle for next year. In that context, the Bank of Mexico can certainly think about cutting rates. But, as long as the population is not convinced that inflation is going to 3%, it will be very difficult to cut rates. This leaves an uncertain outlook for interest rates in Mexico.

P. How would you characterize this moment in Mexico’s economic history, given that a new government will take office in October?

R. In all these years, Mexico has managed to stabilize its inflation and make its exchange rate more flexible so that it absorbs shocks. In addition, the economy has been transformed and, unlike other Latin American countries, it is very diverse. It depends not only on exports, but on tourism and has many sources of income. The great task that we have lacked in Mexico is to grow more, faster. There the main problem has been productivity. Mexico stands out among its peers for having very low productivity. With the opportunity to relocate companies, Mexico can not only grow, but could become more productive. There are other economies in the world, such as South Korea, where it is very clear that they are always thinking about how to be more productive, how to educate themselves better, how to do things better. They start by assembling cars and end up with their own cars. They start by assembling phones and end up making their own phones. Mexico has lacked that ambition. The next Administration has indicated on several occasions that they want to take advantage of the nearshoring And that is a good sign, but they will also have to reduce the fiscal deficit. The challenge is to take the appropriate actions while maintaining the macroeconomic achievements that the country already has.

