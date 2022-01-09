Do youCarlos Cacho in love? Despite being very few times that the makeup artist of the stars spoke about his private life on television, the journalist Milagros Leiva had the opportunity to interview him and managed to obtain unpublished data about the relationship he has with his new partner with whom, to surprise of many, it is already more than seven years old.

Carlos Cacho and Erinson Robles do not have any photos together on their social networks. Photo: INstagram / Carlos Cacho / Erinson Robles

The artist has confessed that his environment is made up of people who were in the hardest moments of his life, such as when he was imprisoned in a prison. That is why he is with that colleague: “It took me seven years to get to this moment, with highs, lows, with fights, with tears, with oaths of ‘never again’, that ‘with you or to the corner’, months we returned ”.

Who is Erinson?

Erinson Robles, according to the name he has on his Facebook account, is the person with whom the jury of Gisela Valcárcel’s program has had good and bad moments during this period of time. According to his own statements, living together has made him reflect a lot about marriage and he considers that he does not need any law to be committed to his lover.

The young man was born in Chiclayo, but lives in Lima because of his work. He is 33 years old and the father of a minor, a situation that led Carlos Cacho to question himself about paternity, after which he came to the conclusion that he did not want to adopt children because he is not prepared for something like that.

In his Instagram account, Erinson Robles does not have any photos with the makeup artist and, therefore, he would follow the example of his partner, who keeps his intimate life private. However, the artist does have some photographs in the company of him, although not of both of them alone, but always accompanied by someone else.

Erinson Robles is shown with the team of Carlos Cacho’s companies. Photo: Instagram / Erinson

Robles’ images suggest that he works in the beauty companies owned by Gisela Valcárcel’s friend. The fact that he is known in the media is also implicit, since he has several photos with national and international artists.

Erinson Robles wears Mexican actresses together. Photo: Instagram / Erinson

Carlos Cacho celebrated his birthday in a luxurious hotel

50 years are not fulfilled twice in life and Carlos Cacho knows that better than anyone. That is why a few days ago he celebrated a big party to commemorate having reached half a century of age.

Carlos Cacho shared with his followers his happiness after completing one more year of life. Photo: Carlos Cacho / Instagram.

In a publication through his Instagram account, the artist thanked all those who accompanied him on his special day for their love. He also received the love of his followers in the comments.

Carlos Cacho ‘assured’ that Josetty Hurtado is pregnant

Make-up artist Carlos Cacho joked with his friend Andrés Hurtado by stating that his daughter Josetty would be pregnant, with which the driver would soon become a grandfather.

The comment was not well received by the controversial presenter, who launched insults and denied the possibility that he could become a grandfather by his daughters. He even asserted that “if she gets pregnant, I will die.”