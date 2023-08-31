Carlos Cacho He did not limit himself to detailing the well-known romance that he lived next to Micheille Soifer’s ex-partner, Giussepe Benignini, in ‘La casa de Magaly’, shortly after having revealed on the Beto Ortiz program that he had an affair with him. What did the makeup artist say?

Andrés Hurtado on the romance between Carlos Cacho and Giusepe Benignini: “I saw the intimate video”

During the broadcast of the last episode of ‘Magaly’s house’, Andres Hurtado mentioned the ‘little Prince‘ and the makeup artist assured him: “you are witness witness to that.” The presenter added: “All the intimate video, you taught me everything you to me”. Fiorella Retiz, who was also part of the conversation, asked if they were talking about someone named Renzo. In this regard, the host of ‘Because today is Saturday with Andrés’ clarified: “Of the ‘Little Prince’, the ex-boyfriend of Michelle Soifer”.

Given the clarification of Andres Hurtadothe stylist stated: “he was ashamed to admit it, I do not understand why. Besides, I don’t know why they call him Giuseppe if his name is Gregorio, I don’t understand”. Later, Josetty Hurtado’s father asked how long the romance lasted and Chub He said: “There were few.”

What does Carlos Cacho tell Micheille Soifer about Giussepe Benignini?

The members of ‘Magali’s house‘ They entered into such confidence that the ex-juror of ‘El gran show’ also detailed about the conversation he had with the singer Michelle Soifer. “When the story of Michelle SoiferDo you know who warns Micheille?” he continued. “On Rosángela Espinoza’s saint, Micheille arrives with him and ‘Cotito’ (Carla Rueda) says: ‘Do you know who he is? whatDo you know who he has been with?he? You don’t know who you’re messing with,’” she added.

When questioned about the former reality girl, Cacho assured that he denied having been with his then partner: “‘I don’t talk about my personal life,’ I told him.” Finally, he finished: “I’m not interested, it’s a thing of the past”.

