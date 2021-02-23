Carlos Cacho expressed the fear he feels about a possible breakdown of his beauty business due to the new measures of the second wave of COVID-19.

The Peruvian makeup artist gave a statement for the program Magaly TV The firm, who presented a report on the difficult time that other well-known stylists of the show are going through such as Koky belaunde, the brothers Barbarán and Kuchi.

“That is a panic that I have to have that ending for me,” Carlos Cacho confessed about the closure of his hairdresser. “I am very afraid of becoming the new postman, I am afraid that makeup artists will become that, perhaps, a job that no one asks for. And that is something that makes me very sad ”, added the beauty professional, moved.

For its part, Koky belaunde He assured that he is respectful of the measures of the Government of Sagasti; however, he expressed concern for his workers, who would lose income if he closes his business.

“I know that there are rules, I am respectful of the rules. But what alternative do they give me? I cry on the inside, but I have to smile because on top of that I’m a stylist, I consider myself an artist ”, mentioned the popular stylist. “I know I can survive, but what will happen to the girls who work with me. If this goes for months, commercially I will go bankrupt, “he concluded.

The Barbarán brothers They said that their savings had been depleted during the second quarantine. While Kuchi he regretted the losses in infrastructure that he invested in his premises. She left open the possibility of leaving the country to start again.

