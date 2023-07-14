Carlos Cacho will shake up the set of “Beto to know” when she tells the whole truth about the fleeting romance she had with a ‘warrior’. The makeup artist will be the guest of the next program by Beto Ortiz, who is launching with a new proposal on the Willax Television channel. This space will have the same style as the well-remembered program “The Value of Truth”, in which celebrities from the media revealed details of his private life. In advance, there is an extract of Cacho’s statements that will surely cause people to talk about the explosive revelation.

Did Carlos Cacho have an affair with a ‘warrior’?

In the promotional video, the journalist beto ortiz He invited Carlos Cacho to tell him about one of his latest romances and, although the stylist initially refused, Ortiz did his thing and did not hesitate to describe the model: “He is a very handsome boy, who was the boyfriend of a superstar from television and also Carlos Cacho. He was the boyfriend of a ‘warrior’ ”.

At that moment, Carlos Cacho cheers up and recognizes said romance: “She calls me and asks me if it is true that I had been with someone. I saw it, I liked it, I tried it on, it fit me and I bought it (laughs) ”, pointed out the makeup artist.

What ‘warrior’ had an affair with Carlos Cacho?

In the trailer, he is not heard saying the exact name of the ‘warrior’. However, at the end, he mentions the name of Michelle, who rebuked him at another time for not telling him the truth of the facts. Then he adds: “Michelle told me: ‘Cacho, why didn’t you tell me the truth.’ (And I said) ‘Because you were in love at that time. If I had told you how the story went, you would have believed him, you would not have believed me, it is the truth.

