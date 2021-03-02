A few days ago, César Osorio, an imitator of Axl Rose, accused the production of Yo soy of having favoritism for Carlos Burga, a singer who plays José José. As a result of these comments, various users began to harshly criticize Burga on social networks; However, he preferred to remain silent, until this March 2.

Through a video posted on his official account of Instagram, the artist who plays the ‘Prince of song’ He expressed his outrage at the insults and humiliations he has had to endure in recent days.

“This week has been difficult for my family and for me, having to endure many insults and disrespect as a result of my participation in I am, great battles”, He expressed. “The only thing I do is stand there, sing and make the public enjoy it and the jury rate me; Nobody has given me anything, only God gave me a talent, “he added.

The José José impersonator, who was backed by Mauri Stern, also answered the question of why he decided to return to I am despite having been a winner twice. “Because I have dreams, like everyone else, because life goes on, because I have a family behind me that has to eat and (the imitators) we have that platform of I am to work and move forward,” he explained.

Carlos Burga, José José impersonator in Yo soy

Through this video, Burga also clarified that he does not have relatives who work in Latina, as had been speculated. “Neither in the channel, nor in the production do I have relatives, I have not been unfairly favored in any way, I have always tried to do my best. The life, the path and the dreams that I have forged are mine and nobody else’s ”, he asserted.

Finally, Carlos Burga, who assured that he tries to imitate José José in I am the best he can, gave advice to his more than 63,000 followers on Instagram. “Look for your dreams, fight for them, don’t waste time looking at the lives of others, try to be better every day, respect others and be proud of every step you take,” he said.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.