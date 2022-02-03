Carlos Zambrano He was one of the figures that shone in the Peru vs. Ecuador, which was in a draw. This feat was commented on by one of the winners of Yo soy, who shared an emotional photo on social networks.

Carlos Burga, imitator of José José posted a snapshot on his official Instagram account, before the footballer traveled to Argentina to join his Boca Juniors club.

Thus, the Peruvian José José dedicated an emotional message where he highlights the development of the “Kaiser” with the Blanquirroja.

“Saying goodbye to my nephew @ carloszambrano5, the best of the Peruvian team”, It is read in Carlos Burga’s post that minutes later, it was also shared by the footballer.

Carlos Burga highlights the level in I am: great battles

Carlos Burga mentioned that in the season of I am, great international battles, he has been able to see a higher level in the competition. He stressed that, although in previous editions there were great talents, this time he has noticed a superior quality in the presentations so far.

“I am going to be prepared for each battle that comes because I see that the level is higher. There were great battles in the previous season, but not like the ones now, not at this level”, he assured.

The message of ‘José José’ after being removed from Yo soy

Carlos Burga He used social networks to speak out after being forced to leave Yo soy. In the text, he did not hesitate to highlight the talent of his partner and his performance in having removed him from his consecrated chair.

“In this life nobody gives you anything, it is through effort and dedication that one wins victory and success. ‘Bad Bunny’, today you were better than me and with good reason you deserve that chair. Take care of her and keep fighting for what you have set out to do,” the Instagram post reads.