A video circulates on Tik Tok in which the actor’s reaction can be heard Carlos Bonavidesupon being informed of the death of Benito Castrosince both were friends and were participating in the same play these days.

It is the journalist Ana María Alvarado who shares the said Tik Tok and puts ‘the Chinese skin’ in response Carlos Bonavides upon learning that Benito Castro, whom he considered his brother, died.

“For me it’s a big surprise, a terrible thing… how did he die? Don’t tell me that…! It’s an electric shock that you just gave me,” says Bonavides.

Benito Castro died last Monday at the age of 77. Photo by Agencia México

Through a phone call they find out Carlos Bonavides of the death of Benito Castro and this takes him by surprise, because he did not know it, he declares it.

Carlos and Benito were currently working on the staging ‘Why do we love her so much?’, he mentions: “He was my brother, my friend, I love him very much and I am totally shocked.”

Benito Castro died last Monday At the age of 77, after suffering a severe fall at home, he was hospitalized and unfortunately nothing could be done to save his life.

Benito Castro with Gaby Ruffo, Paco Stanley (deceased) and Verónica Macías, in an image from the 90s. Instagram photo

About the accident, Denisse Castro, niece of the deceased actor, told the media in CDMX that he fell from the stairs at his house, they took him to the hospital, “he had a chest fracture and had a head injury that caused blood loss.”

Carlos Bonavides’ reaction on Tik Tok is moving after learning of the death of Benito Castro

Benito Castro was in perfect health, he remained active on stage and on tour with the play in which he participated, unfortunately The accident occurred in his own home and he lost his life.

