The dear actor Carlos Bonavides He had to undergo emergency surgery after severe pain from a fistula.

The interpreter remembered for playing Huicho Domínguez in the telenovela The jackpotHe spoke with TV Notes and spoke about the ailment that afflicts him.

Bonavides said that he already knew about the existence of that fistula, since it was discovered when he underwent kidney surgery, and being small it was only drained. However, as time passed, the size grew and caused a greater problem in his health.

“Two years ago they removed my kidney and found this fistula, but at that time it was only decided to drain it. However, in the last few days I began to suffer excruciating pain, very strong and I had an ultrasound, “he explained.

“It turns out that I had already grown a lot, it was huge, the size of a balloon, so they had to operate on me. The surgery lasted 4 hours and, fortunately, although it could be high risk due to the position in which the fistula could be, thank God it was not like that and everything went wonderfully”, He added.

The actor underwent emergency surgery. Photo: TV Notes

After the successful operation, the popular Huicho was discharged on January 29 and mentioned that he must rest for 10 days.

He also affirmed that he wants to recover soon to continue in the campaign, since he has run as a candidate for Iztapalapa.

