the mexican artist Carlos Bonavides, a figure in major Televisa productions such as “El Premio Mayor”, “Cómplices al rescue”, among several other soap operas and dramas, has been hospitalized due to the presence of a bacterium in his body, as reported by his relatives. Although there is not much information about his current state of health and the results of some tests are awaited in order to know a clear diagnosis. Given this, his wife, Yodi Marcos, gave an interview to the program “Chismorreo”, of the Multimedia channel.

The Mexican actor had already undergone surgery three years ago, so his situation becomes more delicate. Photo: Carlos Bonavides/Instagram

He gave an interview from his bed

The same actor also gave statements to the program from his hospital bed, in which, despite his condition, he maintained the smile that characterizes him, and spoke with an evident broken voice. Although he was optimistic about the results that will be given to him in the hospital where he is hospitalized, Bonavides even mentioned what his last wishes are if things do not go well. For now, his wife has expressed that the television figure’s health is at risk, since she only has one kidney.

“I want to die on stage”

The actor’s spouse has detailed that her husband has been very ill since last Saturday the 23rd, after having recorded a video clip in the coastal city of Veracruz, and that at the beginning he presented symptoms of diarrhea, for which many thought that it was about COVID-19. The test was done, it came out negative, and the discomfort continued. He presented a serious picture of dehydration, for which it was necessary to hospitalize him immediately and transfer him to Mexico City, where the artist resides.

“Hopefully I get out of this to move forward, because the years do not pass in vain and my most intimate desire is to die on stage,” said actor Carlos Bonavides after answering some questions from the panel of the aforementioned program of the Multimedia channel, based in the city of Monterey.