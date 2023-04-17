Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) said he will no longer manage the social networks of his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Carlos was responsible for creating and commanding Bolsonaro’s networks for more than ten years. In posts on his social networks this Sunday, the 16th, the councilor wrote that “the end of this life cycle will soon come”.

The councilor still vented, stating that “bad people” would be earning with his work and that he would have been “treated in a way that not even a mouse deserves”. “I no longer believe in what brought me here,” added Carlos.

Still, he said he won’t leave “without warning”. “(These were) years of great personal satisfaction and I am sure that they were of great value to good people and also to the most ungrateful and sly ones”, wrote the councilor.