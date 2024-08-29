Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2024 – 22:01

Rio de Janeiro city councilman and candidate for reelection Carlos Bolsonaro (PL) spoke by phone with Pablo Marçal (PRTB), candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, on the evening of Wednesday the 28th, in a sign of rapprochement between right-wing figures. On his profile on X, the former Twitter account, the son of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the businessman was “polite and nice” in the conversation. “We explained our points and I am happy to be aware that we want to move in the same direction when we talk about Brazil,” he wrote.

“We talked about September 7th, censorship and everything that the country has been going through for a long time. Another focal point that I made a point of emphasizing is that there is no formation of a cabinet focused on any type of action and that we both face natural pressures in the process that we are willing to go through and the feeling that people have when this subject is addressed,” Carlos posted.

The rapprochement between Marçal and the pro-Bolsonaro wing took place on the same day that the Quaest poll showed a three-way tie between federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), São Paulo mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), and the businessman. Boulos leads, with 22% of mentions in the stimulated scenario. Marçal is numerically tied with Nunes, Bolsonaro’s official candidate, both with 19%. Since the margin of error is three percentage points, the three are in a technical tie.

In an interview with Flow Podcast, also on Wednesday, the 28th, Marçal revealed that the person who mediated the call between the two was federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL). “Today was the first time I spoke to him (Carlos Bolsonaro) on the phone. I called him. Actually, a friend of ours, Nikolas, called me and said: ‘would you like to talk to him?’. He put us on a video call and we resolved our problem. It’s resolved”, said the former coach.

On his social media profiles, Nikolas confirmed the information; “I saw a senseless conflict beginning, in which no one would win, and I got involved to calm the situation. I believe we need to focus on the common enemy: the left. May São Paulo and other capitals in the country make the choice that will strengthen Brazil and Brazilians.”

Carlos ends the post by leaving a “fraternal hug to Pablo and may we all emerge stronger for the Brazil that Brazilians desire.” On Friday, the 23rd, after the Rio de Janeiro councilman declared that he “would consider Marina Helena (Novo) as a possible vote,” the PRTB candidate called the former president’s son “mentally retarded” and “imbecile” in a video posted on his Instagram. He also stated that the Rio de Janeiro councilman “has no scruples.”

In addition to this, another nod to Marçal, this time by former president Jair Bolsonaro himself, was made on the evening of Thursday, the 28th. On the profile of federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL), the former president says that the demonstrations organized for September 7th are a supra-partisan movement and “as a candidate for mayor wanted to attend, we authorized it, just as any other candidate for mayor of the capital is authorized to get on the sound car as well.”

Bolsonaro did not mention the name of any candidate – neither Nunes, who is officially supported by the PL politician, nor the former coach. He also emphasized that it will not be a political act, but rather a “patriotic” one. Last Thursday, the 22nd, the S.Paulo Newspaper revealed that pastor Silas Malafaia, who organizes the demonstrations on Independence Day against the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, said that the demonstration “is not the place” for Pablo Marçal.