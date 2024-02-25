Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/25/2024 – 22:14

Despite the fact that the demonstration called by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for this Sunday, 25th, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, brought together 600 thousand people, according to the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP) or 185 thousand according to monitor from USP, including four governors, the absence of two of the former president's children was noted by the authorities present. Both deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) missed the act in defense of their father.

In Washington (USA), Eduardo published a video on social media clarifying that he would not participate in the demonstration in Paulista due to an 11-hour delay in his flight. “Unfortunately, there is no suitable flight – even with a stopover – that would give us time to arrive in Brazil (to go to the event),” he said, who went to the United States to participate in the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, 24 .

Carlos, in turn, chose not to disclose the reason for not attending the demonstration. Furthermore, the councilor made no mention of the act on his social networks. Instead, he posted an image on Instagram promoting Bolsonaro's WhatsApp channel to the tune of The Best, by Tina Turner. The publication was made at the same time as the Bolsonarist demonstration.

Another official who did not attend the event was the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, who is a supporter of Bolsonaro. Despite Castro's absence, four other heads of state executives attended the event, in addition to dozens of parliamentarians aligned with the former president. In addition, three pre-candidates for Mayor of São Paulo attended the event.

Investigated by the Federal Police for an alleged attempted coup d'état, the former president stated, during a political event in Paulista, that he is suffering persecution that intensified after he left the Presidency at the end of 2022 and asked for amnesty for those arrested on January 8th. In a speech to thousands of supporters, the former president denied leading a coup movement after the defeat in the elections.