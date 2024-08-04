Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 17:00

Son “02” of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Rio de Janeiro councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (PL) used social media this Sunday, the 4th, to criticize the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), for not supporting the PL candidate for Mayor of Belo Horizonte. In a video posted on X (former Twitter), the councilman highlights that “against Bolsonaro’s candidate, Zema joins Kalil to overthrow Bruno Engler in Belo Horizonte”.

As shown by the StateZema and former mayor Alexandre Kalil were together on the morning of last Saturday, the 3rd, to launch the candidacy for Mayor of BH of state deputy Mauro Tramonte (Republicans).

The two have a history of rivalry and were opponents in the last 2022 elections for the government of Minas Gerais. Zema emerged victorious with Bolsonaro’s support.

“Will we see all those ‘liberals’ getting all worked up and foaming at the mouth or only when the system dictates? Nothing that happened is news to anyone with common sense, we just have to understand every day that there are ‘permissions’ and why, and I’m not the one saying it,” wrote Carlos Bolsonaro in the video post. “They just want to censor the internet together so that theater can go back to how it was before, without you being able to form an opinion different from the ones they impose. Those guys who said for years that they would have to have the support of Bolsonaro’s voters are distancing themselves from Bolsonaro every day, setting an example,” continued the councilman. “Against all this race, also in Belo Horizonte, I wish Bruno Engler good luck,” he concluded.

Despite sharing the stage with Zema, Kalil has already made it clear that his criticism of the governor remains. “I am not an enemy, I am an adversary of the governor and I will not change my opinion about his government,” said the former mayor of Belo Horizonte in an interview with Bandnews FM radio last Wednesday, the 31st.

Tramonte is a state deputy and hosts a police program on Record Minas in the afternoons. He is leading the race with 25% of voting intentions, according to a Quaest poll released on July 16.

Bolsonarist Bruno Engler (PL) has 12% and João Leite (PSDB), 11%.

Fuad Noman appears in the Quaest survey with 9%, the same score as federal deputy Duda Salabert (PDT).

Senator Carlos Viana (Podemos), with 8%, and federal deputy Rogério Correia (PT), with 7%, are technically tied with them.