The councilman's defense says he did not receive all the investigation documents even after authorization from Moraes

The councilman's defense Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) declared that he has not yet had full access to the files of the PF (Federal Police) investigation into the “Abin parallel”, alleged illegal monitoring scheme carried out by intelligence during the former president's government Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Carlos’ father.

The complaint was disclosed in a note by the councilor on Friday (2.Feb.2024). Two days earlier, the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, had authorized Carlos' defense access to the records until the end of the investigations.

According to the councilor's lawyer, Antônio Carlos Fonseca, the defense still needs to receive a copy of the investigation. He says that only 157 pages were released, with information regarding the precautionary search and seizure measure carried out on Monday (29 January 2024).

Fonseca doesn't know how many pages are left. Read the complete of the statement (PDF – 317kB).

A new request was sent to the STF on Friday (Feb 2). The 1st was presented by Carlos' defense on the same day that the warrants were executed by the PF at addresses linked to him, on January 29th.