For the son of the former president, some supporters “love living the Stockholm syndrome”; asks to deconstruct a “narrative”

The councilor of Rio de Janeiro Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) asked this Saturday (Aug.19.2023) that supporters of his father and former president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), stop commenting on a possible arrest.

The former chief executive is the subject of investigations regarding gifts he received from delegations abroad during his term (2018-2022). He was also quoted in the testimony of hacker Walter Delgatti Neto to the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on 8 January as if he had offered a presidential pardon in exchange for alleged evidence against electronic voting machines.

“If you want to help, deconstruct the narrative and don’t run after clicks or lacerations to feel important by validating the pain that the opponent takes pleasure in making you suffer”declared the son 02 of the former president, without directly mentioning his father, on his Telegram channel.

For Carlos, it is “obvious” for “anyone” that Brazil is experiencing a situation similar to that of Venezuela – an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. “The scoundrels are bald to know this and are using your psyche for you to validate something they want!”he declared.

JEWELRY CASE

On Thursday (17.Aug), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), responded to the request of the PF (Federal Police) and authorized the breach of bank secrecy of the former president and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The corporation’s objective is to identify whether Bolsonaro benefited from the money from the sale, by members of his government, of gifts given by foreign delegations.

A PF report indicates that a Rolex watch, a Saudi gift, was delivered to the former president and later sold in the US. Bolsonaro’s former lawyer Frederick Wassef would have repurchased the watch in the North American country to deliver it to the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) for a value greater than the sale.

In addition, the document shows messages from Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid about having arranged with his father, General Lourena Cid, to deliver US$ 25,000 in cash to Bolsonaro so as not to do “movement” in the ex-president’s account.

Read more: