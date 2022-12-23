More than once, Carlos Salvador Bilardo He said that, when he became world champion in 1986 as coach of the Argentine team, no photo was taken with the World Cup after the consecration in Mexico. The reason? Today it may seem unusual, but the detailed DT had been angered by the two goals that his team had conceded in the 3-2 win over West Germany, in two set pieces, despite the fact that they had rehearsed and studied every movement of the team. german team. Afterwards he did not have the trophy in his hands again, and even admitted that, in order to have a photo, he wanted to borrow the cup from Franz Beckenbauer, after Germany beat Argentina 1-0 in the final of Italy 90 .

But this Thursday, the wait came to an end: Bilardo already has the photo with the most beautiful cup. It happened in a meeting with who was one of his closest sides, Carlos Pachamé, a teammate in that Estudiantes in the 1960s, and also a field assistant during the Doctor’s management at the head of the Albiceleste team. Pacha, as Bilardo’s former assistant is known, surprised him with the most valuable trophy, in an image that appeared on Thursday, in an Instagram story of Segundo Pachamé, son of Bilardo’s friend, and who recently signed his first contract as Student footballer.

Billardo’s photo

Official cover of the Bilardo mini-series.

“Celebrating the Cup with one. Together always ”, the son of Pachamé wrote in his story on his social networks to accompany the emblematic image of Bilardo with one of his closest friends.

In recent days, another image of Bilardo had gone viral, which was moved when he was seen watching on television one of the matches of the national team that became three-time world champion last Sunday in Qatar. And there it was learned that the remembered former coach of the Argentine team was closely following the meetings of Lionel Scaloni’s team, as revealed by another of his former field assistants, Miguel Ángel Lemme in radio statements.

Lemme told a few days ago, in statements to Radio Provincia, that the former coach was very happy with what the Argentine squad had shown. “Bilardo watches the World Cup and is happy with the performance of the team,” said Lemme, who highlighted the former coach’s attention to what is happening in Qatar. “It is an immense joy because he deserved it. I was lucky to direct it [a Messi] with Diego [Maradona] in the World Cup in South Africa”, in 2010.

