The former Argentine coach Carlos Salvador Bilardo, technician who won 1986 World Cup and was runner-up in 1990, he saw the world champion Albiceleste come out on television this Sunday, after defeating in the final France in the penalty shootout (4-2) after the 3-3 draw in the 120 minutes of play.

On the Twitter account @BilardoEterno, his brother Jorge Bilardo published a photograph of the ‘Narigón’ watching the image of the captain of the ‘Scaloneta’ on television, Lionel Messi, kissing the World Cup.

Bilardo, 86, suffers from the syndrome Hakim Adams, a neurodegenerative disease that was diagnosed in 2018 and for which he must be in constant care.

Days ago, the one who was his field assistant Miguel Lemme declared, in an interview with the local radio station Radio Provincia, that the ex-soccer player San Lorenzo, Deportivo Español and Estudiantes de La Plata was following the Qatar World Cup 2022 on television and that he was “happy with the performance of the selection”.

The same Twitter account in which the emotional photo of Bilardo was published watching Messi raise the cup recalled that “36 years / 437 months / 1903 weeks / 13,321 days / 319,694 hours / 19,181,640 minutes” passed for Argentina to return to be world champion “They made him happy. THANK YOU”, published the same account.

Bilardo led the team that was proclaimed world champion in Mexico in 1986 and then reached the 1990 final, in which Argentina lost to the then Federal Germany.

La Albiceleste beat France this Sunday in the penalty shootout (4-2) after drawing 3-3 in the 120 minutes of play to add their third world star.

EFE