The Buenos Aires Chief of Cabinet, Carlos Bianco, accused Juntos por el Cambio on Saturday of acting as a opposition “absolutely irresponsible and sinister“in the face of the pandemic, and he warned that the top leaders of that coalition are”willing to catch fire the Province or the country in pursuit of their particular interests “.

“It seems very unscrupulous and dangerous to me that they are willing to set the province of Buenos Aires or the country on fire in pursuit of their particular interests. It is an absolutely irresponsible and sinister opposition,” stressed Bianco.

During an interview with Télam, the official stressed that the situation of the Intensive Therapy Units (UTI) for the rise in the contagion curve in recent weeks is “a dramatic fact“, adding:” It is still very worrying due to the increase in cases in the last 6 weeks and the occupancy of beds is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The contagions are stabilized, but we are in a plain of 12 thousand cases a day on average. The cases this week will be people who will enter intensive care in 10 days. A percentage of those people will die in 15 days,” said the Buenos Aires official .

In this context, Bianco affirmed that it was “an error of the opposition” to generate “unnecessary noise regarding the suspension of face-to-face classes for 15 days” in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), and noted: “It was a mistake of the opposition, it was unhappy. Nor will they be able to capitalize on it politically because it is useless to speculate on these situations. “

Asked if they are analyzing new measures to lower the cases, he replied: “The The key is to strictly comply with the measures, it is the only way in which the cases will be able to go down and that we do not have a collapse in the health system. “

Regarding the face-to-face classes, the Buenos Aires Chief of Cabinet considered that it is “is false to say that there are no infections at school“, and detailed that” throughout the world, when circulation or classes increased a lot, cases increased. “

Carlos Bianco with the Buenos Aires Vice Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, upon leaving a meeting at Casa Rosada. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

Bianco assured that the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, stopped coordinating the measures with the Nation and City after the tweet published by the former president Mauricio Macri “urging mayors from the province of Buenos Aires to what ignore the measurements of the national and provincial governments “.

“Fortunately, only a handful of mayors wanted to implement that political instruction. They went wrong,” Bianco qualified, and specified that “many of their own mayors accepted the measures” and called for “more restrictions.”

In that sense, he affirmed that he is “saddened by the fact that a political force that had the opportunity to govern the country, the largest province and the main city of Argentina has not taken advantage of it”, and fired: “For something they lost by beating in the elections. The only tools they have are these scandals that they mount, the calls almost to sedition, the attempts to plunge the country into anarchy. “

“Regardless of the political hubbub that may be, when we need to talk, we talk. We have to coordinate yes or yes, there is no other way. We would be irresponsible if we didn’t. It would be suicidal for us not to coordinate health measures with the City. It was happening very well until Macri’s political instruction to oppose any measure. But we have the phone open, “he stressed.

Regarding what will happen after April 30, the date until which the last Decree of Necessity and Urgency set by President Alberto Fernández is in force, he specified: “The measures have a beginning and an end. After 30 we will see what happens“.

About the Parliamentary election to be held this year, Bianco considered that people “are going to take into account how the government cared for them national, provincial and municipal or city so that you do not get sick “in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to evaluating” how the vaccination plan progressed and if he put a mango in his pocket in such a complex stage “.

Along these lines, he stressed that for the Government “it is not a concern” to postpone the elections, and stressed that the ruling party “does not speculate politically” with that possibility.

“We Peronists know that if we do things well, they will vote for us in August, October or November and if we do them wrong, they will not vote for us in August, October or November,” he said.

Older adults during a vaccination day at the Tecnopolis Premises, in the Province of Buenos Aires. EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Finally, he referred to the fact that more than 75 thousand residents of the City of Buenos Aires were immunized in the province since the beginning of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, and attributed it to the Buenos Aires system is “more efficient”.

“We vaccinate in the province many people who have a document in the Capital and who work in the province or put the address in the province. Many will say that it does not correspond. Well, they will have come to be vaccinated in the province because it was the most efficient system,” said the Buenos Aires official.

The Ministry of Health detected this Thursday through a data crossing between the National Registry of People (Renaper) and vaccinated citizens in Buenos Aires territory that 75,901 doses from the province of Buenos Aires were applied to residents of the Federal Capital.