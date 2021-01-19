After several days of intense work, the Carlos Belmonte lawn recovers normality. And it is that the effects of the storm have caused problems for Albacete Well, an operation made up of about 30 people have been working intensely in recent days to remove snow and ice from the La Mancha stadium lawn.

The storm even motivated that the first team of the white team had to travel to Almansa to be able to train since in the Sports City it was impossible due to the presence of snow and ice also on the grass.

In this way Carlos Belmonte Stadium recovers normality to catch the match between Albacete and Real Zaragoza next Friday , a meeting between two teams fighting to avoid relegation.