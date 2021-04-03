As on every anniversary of the Argentine landing in the Falkland Islands, the testimony of ex-combatants occupies an important place in the media, especially on television.

39 years after the start of the war, the actor Carlos Belloso I’m going through Intractable (America, Monday to Friday at 9:30 p.m.) to remember that moment and how it changed his life at 18, when “I went in two months from dancing in Pinar de Rocha to handling a cannon”.

“The conflict was declared on April 2 and I turned 18 on April 5. I am the one that the helmet covers his eyes and I grab the projectiles. “He described before an image that accompanied his story, in which he saw a group of soldiers.

Darío Volonté and Carlos Belloso recalled their passage through the Malvinas War in “Intratables”. Capture TV

“We had prepared for war with two months of artillery training. My old man told me that in the colimba I was going to meet friends, but they made me work like crazy. I handled a cannon that when my old man made the loon was new“, he stressed.

“At 18 it is rare to go to war. It meets with a euphoria, a new thing and at the same time the family that worries. Something strange happened to me when the conflict broke out, ”he said. And he gave some details …

“In parallel to the anti-aircraft guns that we were handling, we had infantry training at the polygon. Before April 2, we would shoot the Chilean flag on target. Immediately after April 2, they put up the English flagHe reflected on the sudden enemy change.

Your family’s reaction

Belloso first enlisted in Comandante Piedrabuena and then was mobilized to defend the Río Gallegos airport. “My family found out a month later that I was inside, because the letters arrived, they did not arrive, sometimes they were crossed out … we were in a dictatorship ”, he recalled.

In addition, he highlighted a moving memory of his mother: “He wrote poems to me and to the country. Some of them were received in Río Gallegos and later I saw the notebook of everything he wrote. It was called Loas to the SouthThey were very heartfelt, a way of expressing themselves, “said the actor.

Carlos Belloso acknowledged that he was depressed for a year when he returned from the war. Capture TV

Then on the floor debated whether patriotic sentiment was stronger than the possible loss of a child. “It was all united. I knew the term homeland there. The country had a face, and it was not a third grade notebook. They were my mother and father, my neighbor who sent me parcels, my neighborhood, ”said Belloso.

Later they asked him if he had prepared himself psychologically to kill people. “I don’t know if I thought so, I received orders and knew how to handle a cannon, distance, range, scopes, distinguish airplanes, but I didn’t have much conscience“, be sincere.

Although he acknowledged that “At the same time Rambo came. I was feeling a bit packedIf not, what do you think? Before, during and after I was a pacifist, and it would never have occurred to me to pursue a military career. I am a very sensitive person and over time I was able to channel it from the artistic point of view ”.

They also talked about what the weather was like among their peers. “We were kids and we made jokes. Think that two weeks before joining I was dancing in Pinar de Rocha and then I had to handle an anti-aircraft gun. It was maddening, ”he acknowledged.

“We got red alerts all the time. That was permanent. I was on the sea coast, in a naval air base that was one of the fronts, “he said regarding whether they were in danger of death.

The state does not recognize it

However, Belloso denounced that he maintains a fight against the Argentine State because “Over time, by decree, the maritime coastline was moved out of place and then I am a war veteran not recognized by the state”.

That is why he said that they are working with a group of colleagues called Concertación Toas, to promote a law in Congress. “On that sea coast there were permanent red alerts, because there was an incursion of English and little by little we were finding out ”, said the actor.

To sustain this point, Belloso gave as an example the book The invisible war, by the historian Marcelo Larraquy: “It tells of a secret operation that took place at the Rio Grande naval air base to sabotage your understanding. “

“With this group as conscripts we are rebuilding the entire war. A thing that neither the English nor the Argentine army want to know anything about on the subject of air bases on the continent. And we discovered more than ten secret operations”, He highlighted.

“There was an emblematic combat on the continent that was Caleta Olivia in which ten troops died and it was found that it was by a missile of some English commandos who had entered the territory, “said Belloso.

About the donations and parcels that arrived on the island, he said that “We had different places miles from the airport to pick up. Every so often we went to look for donations and there was a terrible queue. They all pounced when you opened a package that carried chocolates“.

Before saying goodbye, the actor from Tumberos recognized that was depressed for a year once the war ended and he talked about how he lived dealing with the people with the survivors.

“In my neighborhood I felt the support of the people. I didn’t feel like they looked at me as guilty for losing the war. I think the general feeling was like something that generates a deep pain that had to be erased quickly. But not despising those who were, “he analyzed.

“At the beginning I used to say that I was in the south, in Río Gallegos. Little by little I realized that I had been in a bloody war. Although I was not in the epicenter of a bombing, or in a melee, I cannot get that feeling of stress out of my body, “he said.

“When I arrived I became very depressed and spent a year without wanting to know anything at all. Afterwards I recovered, but every April 2 is a shock. And it is my claim because I found a job and it went well for me. But not all my teammates made it, “lamented Carlos Belloso.

DR