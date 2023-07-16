This is the story of this talk: its representative offered us an interview with Carlos Baute about This song, his musical collaboration with the Canarian Tutto Durán, aspirant to the disputed throne of hit of the summer. Given the electoral situation, we counteroffered by proposing a meeting in which he imagined himself as Prime Minister for a day. We expected no for an answer. Mistake. It was not just an immediate yes, but an enthusiastic yes. So much so that the interviewee showed up for the appointment at the Ateneo de Madrid with notes on his mobile. Born in Caracas, of a Canarian father and a Galician mother who emigrated to Venezuela and Cuba, respectively, Baute is not new to these polls. He has lived and voted in Spain for a couple of decades.

Would you really want to be president?

No, but I like politics and I believe in it a lot. Another thing is the management of politicians. Look at Venezuela, a billionaire country in natural wealth, and how we are. That is bad policy. I understand that many of you complain about here, but I come from where I come from and this is paradise. Here there is no square without water. In Venezuela they celebrate even the birthdays of the unfixed potholes in the streets.

That requires paying taxes. Do you pay them at ease?

I pay them. I have been paying taxes in Spain for 23 years. My income tax is almost 50%, that is, I work from January to June for this country. So, I hope they are well used. It would invest above all in health, education and science and would give better salaries to doctors and teachers. They are the foundation of the country. They have our life and future in their hands.

Is it more Spanish or Venezuelan?

I feel Venezuelan, although I have Spanish nationality through my father. My coming to Spain was for a mixture of political and economic reasons, because here I had great musical success. Then I got married here, my children were born here, and today my DNA is Spanish. That’s why I’m interested in politics here.

Could you live with the 1,080 euros minimum wage?

No. That sounds terrible to me. Those people have to earn more. My brother-in-law, for example: a lawyer with four languages, earns 1,300 euros. and my eldest son [José Daniel, de 34 años, que Baute tuvo a los 15 en su Venezuela natal y a quien no reconoció hasta 2021], lived in Jaén and went to London because they pay him twice for the same job. He would raise the minimum wage to 1,800 euros.

Where would he get the dough?

I’m not a financier, but I would lower taxes on the middle class, to make it cheaper to create a lot more jobs, and raise them on the very rich.

The octopus is going to fall.

Everything has to be fair. You cannot tax the middle class the same as the wealthy. I don’t demonize them either. I know billionaire businessmen who, being able to go abroad to pay less taxes, stay here. That is also making country.

It made him more conservative.

And so I am. I am a man of order and values. I take my children to a religious and bilingual school, that is another thing I would do, guarantee bilingualism in English in all public education. Not everyone can afford private. I am a center-right economic conservative with a social conscience. In that area there are certain things on the left that I like.

In which class is it recognized?

I am upper-middle class. I don’t live on income. I live by making and interpreting songs and I have to find the beans to support my life and my children. In summer, I work in Spain, but in winter I go to perform in the Argentine and Chilean summer. I don’t stop moving. It’s hard to leave three children for so long.

Baute, hand on his chest, poses in the library of the Ateneo de Madrid. bernardo perez

Compared to other more sexual Latin divas, you always sing of romantic love. Modesty?

Love is the engine of my life and I have no shame in showing my feelings. I don’t like reggaeton lyrics. It is not necessary to be so explicit and, sometimes, macho.

Would you have a Ministry of Equality?

I don’t know, but my Council of Ministers would be full of women. Women are very good managers and approach problems very well. With power, I would delegate the presidency to one. Spain needs a president. Not one, several successive ones. It’s time for it to happen.

You are an artist. What would your cultural policy be?

It would lower the cultural VAT even more. Culture is the hallmark of a country and also its emotional and sentimental wealth. It was seen in the pandemic, when we were all locked up and the artists accompanied people on the networks. Music, culture, cure. Not long ago, Marta Sánchez and I were on a plane that suffered terrible turbulence. Encouraged by a flight attendant, we began to sing to the passengers to calm them down and it was an absolutely magical moment. The video went viral and went around the world.

I saw it. With the plane tumbling in suspense, perhaps ‘Hanging in your hands’ was not the most appropriate song.

Ha ha ha. She had not fallen.

