Carlos Barraza placeholder image He was very moved when referring to all the messages and the moral support that he has received in recent days due to the contagion of COVID-19 from his relatives. Through social networks, the artist stressed that his father still continues to fight against the disease.

“I want to start this short video by thanking all the people who have spoken out regarding my illness and that of my family. Thank you so much everyone. It is no secret to anyone that the whole family was bad, my father took the worst part, ”said the popular ‘Tomato’.

In the clip he posted on his account Instagram, also highlighted the importance of the expressions of affection sent when he was convalescing and expressed his optimism for the recovery of his father.

Thank God, for your good vibes, for your prayers, the prayer chains that have been enough . I have been able to get ahead together with my family, in the same way seeing the degree of affectation that my lord father can have, “he said.

Finally, Carlos Barraza announced his return to his work as a radio announcer: “On Monday (April 12) we returned stronger than ever to our trench, which is Radio Mar, bringing you all the joy and fun that you deserve.”

Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza confirms that his family overcame the coronavirus

The singer publicly said that he and his parents contracted the coronavirus days ago. During the communication with America today, Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza specified that his father is still delicate.

“They have been terrible moments that I have lived. Accepting that one has been infected and thinking what can happen next is the worst, “said the businessman.

The former driver stated that he was very afraid of the effects of the COVID-19 in the patriarch of his family: “Now that we are more recovered we are taking care of my father because he has been the most touched. The only thing that we are asking now is that it does not have any sequel and can be recovered ”.

Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza, latest news:

