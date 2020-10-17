Carlos Barrabés in his company, this October 9. Samuel Sanchez

Carlos Barrabés (Benasque, Huesca, 1970) is one of the great names in electronic commerce and technology in Spain. In the mid-nineties, just in his twenties, he decided to revolutionize his parents’ trade in mountain equipment in the Pyrenean town of Benasque. Was born Barrabes.com, one of the first stores on-line from the country. A quarter of a century later, the store has grown to incorporate a technology consultancy, a web development firm, and an incubator of startups….