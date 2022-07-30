Carlos Bacca unleashes madness in networks with his viral dance in Junior’s dressing room

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Carlos Bacca dances in the dressing room.
Carlos Bacca dances in the dressing room.
The striker returned from Europe to lead the Barranquilla team.
July 30, 2022, 12:25 PM
Junior from Barranquilla deepened the crisis of the League champion, Atlético Nacionalby thrashing him 3-0 this Thursday, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, in the first leg of the Copa Colombia quarterfinals.
Carmelo Valencia, Edwuin Cetré, from a penalty, and Nilson Castrillón scored the goals for those led by Juan Cruz Real, who will travel to Medellín with a good advantage on the scoreboard, thinking of qualifying for the semifinals.
Bacca’s dance
After the game, a video went viral on social networks in which Striker Carlos Bacca appears, very happy in Junior’s dressing room.
The attacker dances and spreads joy to all his companions. The images of him have unleashed the euphoria of the fans of the coastal club, who are celebrating the return of the scorer.
SPORTS
July 30, 2022, 12:25 PM
#Carlos #Bacca #unleashes #madness #networks #viral #dance #Juniors #dressing #room
