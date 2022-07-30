Saturday, July 30, 2022
Carlos Bacca unleashes madness in networks with his viral dance in Junior’s dressing room

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in Sports
Charles Bacca

Carlos Bacca dances in the dressing room.

Carlos Bacca dances in the dressing room.

The striker returned from Europe to lead the Barranquilla team.

Junior from Barranquilla deepened the crisis of the League champion, Atlético Nacionalby thrashing him 3-0 this Thursday, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, in the first leg of the Copa Colombia quarterfinals.

Carmelo Valencia, Edwuin Cetré, from a penalty, and Nilson Castrillón scored the goals for those led by Juan Cruz Real, who will travel to Medellín with a good advantage on the scoreboard, thinking of qualifying for the semifinals.

Bacca’s dance

After the game, a video went viral on social networks in which Striker Carlos Bacca appears, very happy in Junior’s dressing room.

The attacker dances and spreads joy to all his companions. The images of him have unleashed the euphoria of the fans of the coastal club, who are celebrating the return of the scorer.

