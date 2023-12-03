Carlos Bacca It’s pure dynamite. Tireless scorer. Huge gunner. A player who never tires of scoring goals, who shows his validity and his opportunism in every game. Bacca is a goal man and has Junior dreaming of the League final, after scoring two goals against Deportivo Cali on Saturday, on matchday 5 of group A.

Carlos Bacca has not always lived in praise. Since his return from Europe to lead Junior’s roster and attack, he has had slumps, moments of not scoring, moments in which he lost his scoring compass. But Bacca always reappears, always reborn when the team needs him most.

With his two goals against Deportivo Cali (a match that was ended 15 minutes early due to lack of guarantees), Bacca reached 14 goals in the championship to take command of the scoring table. As if that were not enough, he reached his 99th goal with the Junior shirt, which leaves him within striking distance of the centenary club, consolidated as the second top scorer in the history of the Barranquilla team. The first is Iván René Valenciano, with 166.

In the recent match against Cali, Bacca brought out his scoring nose, that of a predator in the area, like a player who does not forgive in the red zone of the field, who has the goal in his sights, who plays forward, to Wait for the ball to fall to your premises to give it the destination of the net.

That’s Bacca, infallible, implacable. He scored against Cali after receiving a cross from the right, he got up in the area, surprised his marker and scored an accurate header. The goalkeeper almost took it out, he touched the ball, but it was on fire, it burned him and he went inside. Bacca’s first goal with a header in this League, he doesn’t usually score that way, but nothing is too big for him.

Then he received a cross and captured the ball in the air, without letting it fall to the ground, he saw it descend, he had a clear view, he had no mark, Cali was in play, and the forward took his lethal left foot to score.

Carlos Bacca’s moment is sweet, he has five goals in the group stage, he scored two against Águilas and had scored another against Cali. His present contrasts with that of the first semester, in which the goal was recast. Even the legendary Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama predicted it. In an interview before this championship he stated: “If Carlos Bacca plays, if they let him play, he will score 12 goals, and I will fall short. Look what I’m saying. If Carlos Bacca plays, be careful, if he plays, in Junior now in the six months he scores 12 goals. If he plays! “.

Carlos Bacca is a symbol of Junior. Player who knew how to score goals in Europe, in Bruges, Seville, Milan, Villarreal and Granada, in addition to the Colombian National Team. A Junior returned last year to be champion, as he was in 2010 and 2011, but he has not yet repeated. He pursues that dream and has an arsenal of goals to achieve it.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

