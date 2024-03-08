Golden Eagles and Junior from Barranquilla They met on matchday 11 of the BetPlay Dimayor League, thus being the kickoff of this new day in Colombian professional football, with a victory for the coastal team, 0-2.

The game started in a favorable way for the visitors, this given the shortcomings that the locals had when carrying the ball. In this way, Junior became strong both in the midfield and in the attack, against an Águilas Doradas that was not doing well.

This was the pace of the match, which had the first goal at 9 minutes. The team in charge was the Junior de Barranquilla thanks to their forward and captain, Carlos Bacca, who took advantage of a marking error in the Águilas defensive defense, and made the curramberos celebrate early.

However, this would not be Junior de Barranquilla's only goal, since again the Atlantic team's scorer, Carlos Bacca, would score one of the best goals of the date at 52 minutes of the complementary period, after the forward received the ball outside the area and finished from a distance, leaving the local goalkeeper, Joel Contreras, no chance.

In this way the match between Antioqueños and Barranquilla ended, with victory for the visiting team. Likewise, the winning team reached fifth place with 18 points. While Águilas Doradas ends the day in 9th place with 14 points, with the risk of continuing to drop positions.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL