Friday, June 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Carlos Bacca reacts after harsh statements by the Junior de Barranquilla doctor

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Carlos Bacca reacts after harsh statements by the Junior de Barranquilla doctor


close

Carlos Bacca

Carlos Bacca.

Carlos Bacca.

It was said of the striker that he would have an “irreversible injury”.

Junior from Barranquilla The preseason began a few days ago to prepare for the BetPlay League for the second semester and despite the fact that there are more departures than arrivals, coach ‘Bolillo’ Gómez continues to work to put together a competitive team.

After the departure of Sebastián Viera, one of the most important casualties that Junior has announced, now the possibility appeared for Carlos Bacca, another idol of the team, to also leave the team.

See also  Junior fan died after a heart attack in the middle of the game; he was an employee of the Char

This option was opened after the medical report delivered by Javier Fernández regarding an ‘irreversible’ injury suffered by the striker and which will be discussed with the leadership and ‘Bolillo’ Gómez.

Faced with this difficult situation and strong statement from Junior’s doctor, Carlos Bacca himself did not hesitate to react immediately. And he surprised.

(You can read: Shakira, “excited and happy” with Lewis Hamilton, after Piqué: confirmation and trip).

Carlos Bacca reacts after talk of “irreversible injury”

Carlos Bacca misses a penalty.

Photo:

OSCAR BERROCAL/KRONOS AGENCY

Bacca posted a photo on his social media in response.

In it he appears training on the beach at the same pace as his teammates, you can even see Pablo Rojas, a recent signing of the shark.

For now, Bacca seems to distance these rumors of an injury that would distance him from Junior, but what is certain is that something is going on internally, since the controversial statements by the doctor Javier Fernández come at a key moment.

See also  Colombia national team: analysis of the real impact if it does not go to the World Cup

FOOTBALL

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Carlos #Bacca #reacts #harsh #statements #Junior #Barranquilla #doctor

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Australia | The senator accused of harassment is pressured to resign: “In everyone’s interest”

Australia | The senator accused of harassment is pressured to resign: "In everyone's interest"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result