Carlos Bacca reacts after harsh statements by the Junior de Barranquilla doctor

Junior from Barranquilla The preseason began a few days ago to prepare for the BetPlay League for the second semester and despite the fact that there are more departures than arrivals, coach ‘Bolillo’ Gómez continues to work to put together a competitive team.

After the departure of Sebastián Viera, one of the most important casualties that Junior has announced, now the possibility appeared for Carlos Bacca, another idol of the team, to also leave the team.

This option was opened after the medical report delivered by Javier Fernández regarding an ‘irreversible’ injury suffered by the striker and which will be discussed with the leadership and ‘Bolillo’ Gómez.

Faced with this difficult situation and strong statement from Junior’s doctor, Carlos Bacca himself did not hesitate to react immediately. And he surprised.



Carlos Bacca reacts after talk of “irreversible injury”

Carlos Bacca misses a penalty. Photo: OSCAR BERROCAL/KRONOS AGENCY

Bacca posted a photo on his social media in response.

In it he appears training on the beach at the same pace as his teammates, you can even see Pablo Rojas, a recent signing of the shark.

For now, Bacca seems to distance these rumors of an injury that would distance him from Junior, but what is certain is that something is going on internally, since the controversial statements by the doctor Javier Fernández come at a key moment.

