James Rodriguez shook social networks on Saturday after a curious publication on Instagram, in which he left a message that was quickly associated as a nod to the Junior from Barranquilla.

James posted a photo on his Instagram account in which he sees himself riding a private plane. What caught attention was the text of the message that accompanied the image.

“10 out of 10,” the player wrote, accompanied by emojis of a star and a plane. It is worth remembering that Junior from Barranquilla has just been crowned champion of Colombia and got his tenth star, which generated the rumors.

Asked by EL TIEMPO about the possibility, Junior's manager, Héctor Fabio Báez, was blunt: “That's smoke.”

Bacca's message

The one who spoke out this Sunday on the subject was Junior's idol, the attacker Carlos Baccawho has just been the top scorer in the League.

Bacca was invited to a baseball game of the Caimenaes de Barranquilla against Tigres de Cartagena, at the stadium Edgar Renteria.



There, the forward was approached by the press and consulted about the rumor that has taken hold about James for Junior.

“I don't know if he has a chance or not, but he would be welcome. A player of James' level is welcome to Junior and if Don Fuad wants to bring him and all the Chars want to bring him, surely there won't be any problem”said Bacca, in statements that make coastal fans dream.

James is a player for Sao Paulo in Brazil, but there has been speculation that he would not continue with the team for 2024.

Junior already made a coup of that style not only with Bacca but when he signed Juan Fernando Quinterowho was in Argentine soccer.

🤩🦈 OUR GOAL SCORE AND THE LAUNCH OF THE FIRST BALL!

Our forward Carlos Bacca was the guest of honor at the match between Tigres de Cartagena and Caimanes de Barranquilla, thus starting an afternoon of baseball at the Edgar Renteria Stadium.… pic.twitter.com/cM5jmChN1X — Junior FC (@JuniorClubSA) December 18, 2023

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

More sports news