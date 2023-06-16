Junior from Barranquilla is in preseason. Led by coach Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, the ‘shark’ began to work on what will be the League for the second semester, after the failure in the first tournament.

Seeking to improve the squad, ‘Bolillo’ Gómez began to publicize departures and arrivals. The goodbye that resounded the most was that of the Uruguayan goalkeeper Sebastián Viera, after not being taken into account in the project.

A few days ago, the same coach admitted that some footballers are about to close and one of them has already signed a contract (Pablo Rojas), but Gómez also emphasized Carlos Bacca on the subject, mentioning that they have a good relationship, although he has already spoken with him about the chances of playing, leaving his future unknown, although the striker has not left because he has a current contract.

Now, Javier Fernández, Junior’s doctor, gave some harsh statements in which he referred to the current situation of Carlos Bacca and mentioned that he has an “irreversible” injury.

(You can read: Concussion by cyclist who went into a ravine in the middle of the race: this is known).

‘Carlos Bacca has an irreversible injury’

Carlos Bacca, in his presentation as a new Junior player.

“We would like to know what to do with him so that he returns to being the Carlos of before. Bacca has an irreversible injury to his right knee. This problem limits him in many things like jumping and running. The ability to react is lost with this problem. We are going to discuss this with Don Fuad and Professor Hernán”, mentioned the doctor Javier Fernández, in a chat with ‘El Ámbito’.

Regarding the details of the injury, Fernández limited himself to saying: “It is a very difficult question, we would like to know what to do with him so that he returns to being the Carlos of before. Right now science has no answer for that.”.

(Also: James Rodríguez was seen with the wife of Dani Alves in Medellín: this was their meeting).

For now, the future of Carlos Bacca remains unknown, but given these statements, andThe club would be seriously analyzing the continuity of the scorer.



It is necessary to remember that Bacca has repeatedly said that he wants to remain linked to Junior.

Besides, it does some weeks also gave to know that the forward would have rejected to rescind contract before beginning the pre-season. Until now he is still at the club, but statements that would compromise his future begin to come to light.

More news

FOOTBALL