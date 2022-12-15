The Soccer World Cup It ends this Sunday and the championship teams are already thinking about what 2023 will be like and moving on.

It is no excuse that 2022 is ending to adjust the payroll with a view to removing the nail from a year in which expectations were not met.

One of them is the Junior from Barranquilla, that with a good and expensive payroll he did not achieve the desired star in either of the two championships, so he has to put his batteries together.

It is already known about the return of Vladimir Hernandez, who comes from Medellín, a cast that lost the final of the last tournament with Pereira.

Carlos Bacca He is one of the team’s leading players and spoke ‘at length’ about what is coming for the club.

To take care

“We need people who hurt, who love Junior, who are professional on and off the pitch. People who take care of themselves, who give their best, because here in Barranquilla We know that if you don’t take care of yourself and rest, the heat, the Metropolitan, the demand for titles in Junior wears you down ”, said the striker

And he added: “We have a very good base. Sometimes we say that many have to leave, that they have to leave, but then we have to see who is brought. Not everyone can come to Junior. Junior is a big team, they must hire good players, good professionals both on and off the field, the managers will know what we need, as well as the coaching staff. Those of us who are here must help those who arrive”.

Bacca returned from Europe in order to become champion with Junior, but he has not been able to, for that reason he already has his objective clear and he will try again.

“I’ve been getting stronger for two weeks. I’m fine thank God. We are strengthening so as not to lose muscle mass, which is what can affect the issue of my knee injury. We hope to start the preseason in the best way ”, she declared.

