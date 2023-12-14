Carlos Bacca He couldn't hold it in anymore, he had suppressed his tears, kept away, he acted brave, but he needed to cry, and this Wednesday he exploded with tears and happiness.

Bacca was the top scorer of the championship in the second half, but he was also the scorer who led Junior to the crown, because when he emerged, he didn't stop scoring goals.

After obtaining the star, in the final against Medellin, Bacca confessed and said that he has gone through very hard times due to the loss of his mother.

“I have gone through hard times… only God has brought me out… Nobody knows what I have experienced: I have lost my mother and I came late (to play in Colombia) because she wanted to see me play. In heaven she is happy, it is because you my old lady, I love you!”Bacca said, full of tears, to Win Sports.

“My mother told me that she wanted to see me as a goal scorer and champion in Junior, I didn't do it because she is in heaven and hasn't seen me… I went through hard times that no one knows about, only God and my family… they celebrate because they didn't It was easy to lose my mother, the driving force of the family, today I shed tears for her, it is the first day that I cry for my mother, one day I had to cry and it was today,” the forward concluded.

