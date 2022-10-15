Love came into the life of Monica Torres. Yes, the remembered actress of “A thousand trades” confirmed to his thousands of followers his romantic relationship with Carlos Ayllon. Through a heartfelt publication on their social networks, both swore love to each other and squandered their happiness.

“You make my sky has that blue again (…). Color paints, my morning, only you. I sail between the waves of your voice, and you, and you, and you… And only you”, were the romantic words dedicated by Mónica, from Pablo Alborán’s song.

Carlos Ayllón has a romantic relationship with Mónica Torres. Photo: Instagram/Carlos Ayllón

But who is responsible for the popular ‘Lucifer’ being so happy and in love?

Who is Carlos Ayllón, partner of Mónica Torres, and what does he do?

Carlos Ayllón, eldest son of the Peruvian singer Eva Ayllón, is a musician and entrepreneur in the sale of musical instruments. On his Instagram account, the lover of Mónica Torres publishes daily the musical shows in which he participates.

For example, a few days ago he was part of the musical band of the show that Eva Ayllón performed at the Canout Theater in Miraflores. Also, in said venue she works with her beloved with the production “We are not TV”.

Carlos Ayllón belongs to the musical band of Eva Ayllón. Photo: Instagram/Carlos Ayllón

Artists greet the new romance between Mónica Torres and Carlos Ayllón

After confirming the romance through social networks, not only the followers of Monica and Carlos commented on the good news. Several artists were present with their good wishes for the new couple. That was the case of Madgyel Ugaz, Shantall, Gonzalo Revoredo, Melania Urbina, Johanna San Miguel, Germán Loero, among others.