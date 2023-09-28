Monica Torres She has been in a romantic relationship with Carlos Ayllón since October 2022. In May of this year, the actress maintained that in the past she had ruled out the idea of ​​getting married, but changed her mind when she met her current partner. “He has made me excited again,” said the interpreter. Now, in a recent interview for the newspaper La República, the son of Creole singer Eva Ayllón expressed in front of cameras his desire to marry the former member of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’.

In conversation with Omar Coca, Carlos Ayllón spoke, at first, about his launch as a performer of the pop genre, then, he revealed details about what he would like his wedding party with Mónica Torres to be like. “I would like to marry her at a wedding with 500 guests, 30 white horses, in El Carmen. I want something quite Creole, traditional,” were the words of heir of Eva Ayllón. After that, they asked the Peruvian musician where he would like to travel to for his honeymoon. “In Canoas, in Punta Sal,” he pointed out. “We accept exchanges,” the actress added with a laugh.

