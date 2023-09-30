On social networks, users speculated about an alleged relationship between Eva Ayllon and Natalia Malagabut they themselves took it upon themselves to deny the situation and made it clear that they maintain a solid friendship and that is why they also work together. “It doesn’t bother me if they link me with Natalia Málaga, nothing. They are nonsense, they are absurd, finally. I stopped worrying about what people will say a long time ago, I passed the ‘worry’ barrier a long time ago. “I am above good and evil,” said the Creole singer in an interview with Beto Ortiz a few months ago.

In that line, Carlos Ayllon “He was not oblivious to the topic and was encouraged to speak, but he downplayed the speculations.”I don’t see anything strange between them., as implied. I consider them to be very good friends. Unfortunately, gossip sells,” said the artist for El Comercio.

