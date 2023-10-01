Monica Torres and Carlos Ayllon They have become one of the most solid couples in Peruvian entertainment. Through her social networks, the renowned actress does not hesitate to demonstrate her love for Eva Ayllón’s eldest son and make it clear that the age difference between the two is not a problem. After several months of romance, followers of the former ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ participant have wondered how their relationship came about. Romance with the Peruvian singer.

In an interview with a local media, Carlos Ayllon He revealed details of his relationship with Mónica Torres and how he managed to conquer her. Coming up next, we tell you.

How did Carlos Ayllón meet Mónica Torres?

Carlos Ayllón never thought that his ‘platonic’ love for Mónica Torres would become a real romance story. According to the singer, the first time he saw the actress he was enchanted by her beauty, which he did not hesitate to talk to her about. “I saw her for the first time on Leyla Chihuán’s son’s birthday. It was in 2013. I told her how beautiful and talented she seemed to me,” Eva Ayllón’s son revealed.

Although he managed to meet her in person, it was many years later that the Peruvian singer decided to win over the actress, since he lived in the United States for a long time.

“I traveled to the United States (…) I made my life, but my relationship didn’t work out. So, I took a new direction. I got Monica’s phone number and wrote to her. And last year when I came to Lima on tour, I decided to stay to conquer it.”, he detailed.

After a year and three months of relationship, Carlos Ayllón says that he now lives a movie-like love with the actress. “Monica is much more than a partner for me (…) With her I confirmed that dreams come true and that those movie loves exist,” he added.

