Carlos Augusto runs. After yesterday, in the Inter headquarters, the CEO from Monza, Adriano Galliani, has signed together with Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin the transfer of the Brazilian to the Nerazzurri, tomorrow the now former red and white will undergo the first part of the medical tests at Humanitas, which are essential to complete the registration and make him available to Inzaghi for Saturday’s league debut against Monza, his former team. Therefore, despite the eve of August 15th, Inter wasted no time and immediately organized physical tests.

GALLIANI EXPLAINS

Speaking to Mediaset before his team’s commitment in the Italian Cup against Reggiana, the CEO Monza’s Adriano Galliani returned to the Brazilian’s move to the Nerazzurri: “Carlos Augusto is a wonderful guy and there’s a fantastic relationship with him. He wanted to play in the European cups and he deserves it because for me he’s one of the strongest wingers of Europe. Through the European cups he plans to win the shirt of his national team. He didn’t think of earning money or letting his agents earn it: it was at the end of his contract and he wouldn’t renew it. We had to choose whether to keep him for a year and lose him to zero or sell him this year. It was a forced choice: we couldn’t have done otherwise. I’ve been a Monza fan since I was a child and I’m sorry like all the other fans, but thinking about it with our brains we couldn’t do what we did “Why Inter? He chose Inter because they make the Champions League.”