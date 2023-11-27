Cali America It was the great disappointment of the League, after having a great campaign in the round-robin phase and being eliminated on date 3 of group B in the semifinal quadrangles.

America collapsed and with three consecutive defeats in the B quadrangular they were left with no chance of going to the final.

Criticism falls furiously on the coach Lucas Gonzalezwho could not lead the team to the goal of the semester.

Lucas González, coach of America. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO and America

One of those who launched a strong criticism against the coach was the sports journalist Carlos Antonio Velezwho destroyed the coach for his campaign.

“Sad end for América de Cali in the home runs. The second National team eliminated him. Four games lost in a row and demonstrating an absolute imbalance. Before, he did not defend because he attacked and when he took precautions he dried up in attack. A lot of smoke and empty talk with little substantive work. Of course, these situations leave lessons for your coach.”Vélez initially mentioned.

Furthermore, the analyst highlighted several points that Lucas González will have to improve and stressed that first “he has to get the bucket out of his head and look at what is really happening. Self-criticism is vital.”

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. EL TIEMPO and @AmericadeCali

Vélez stressed that Lucas should have “fewer overacting poses and more seriousness. A real leader acts differently.” And he mentioned that “several lines less of “Gomelism” and more of “maturity.”

He also analyzed the defensive sins: “you have to work on it (the defensive zone) and the attack cannot be left to the discretion of the players because in the event of a downturn there is no solution.”

And finally, he mentioned that “do not believe so much in the adulation of those who put you, barely weaned, in the place occupied by the successful after many lost battles. You just arrived. He will achieve it in the future, surely, by burning through the stages that, in all professions and life, must be burned. “Luck and good sea.”

Sad ending for him @AmericadeCali in the home runs. The second squad eliminated him @nationaloficial. 4 games lost in a row and demonstrating an absolute imbalance. Before attacking he did not defend and when he took precautions he dried up in attack. Lots of smoke and talk… — Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) November 27, 2023

SPORTS AND FOOTBALLRED

More sports news