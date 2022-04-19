‘Leave him alone!’asked Carlos Antonio Vélez in defense of James Rodríguez, who He has been the focus of criticism in recent days in the absence of his condolences to family, friends and fans of Freddy Rincón.

(In context: Freddy Rincón: doubts about the hours before the accident).

On April 11, in the early hours of the morning, the one who was one of the most important soccer players in Colombian soccer during the 90s suffered a serious accident in Cali that ended up taking his life days later. The incident left many controversies and doubts that the authorities are investigating.

Video is key in the investigation into the death of Freddy Rincón A recording where a man appears, next to the car, minutes after the accident, is a fundamental piece.

In the face of the tragedy, thousands of Colombians, great figures and soccer clubs from around the world of which the ‘Colossus of Buenaventura’ was a part, sent their condolences to their relatives and paid their respects to the deceased. But, James was one of the footballers who ‘shone by his absence’.

(You may be interested in: Freddy Rincón: his son clarified how the controversial relationship with James was).

‘There are plenty of controversies at this point’

Many Colombians expressed their discontent with the silence of the Al Rayyan player, including sports journalist Diego Rueda, who is part of the Caracol Radio program ‘Carousel Deportivo’.

That opinion is not shared by Carlos Antonio Vélez, who on several occasions has been exceptionally critical of James. Great was the surprise of many to hear that on this occasion he defended him.

It is not better or worse human being

“It is your right, that it can look ugly, whatever you want, but it is your right and we cannot violate that. Just as there were people who felt and it hurt, there was another who did not hurt and nothing happens“, were his words in his column ‘Palabras mayors’, from the radio station ‘Antena 2’.

(We recommend reading: Freddy Rincón: the day Maradona was crazy about his shirt).

He also stressed that these controversies are unnecessary and asked that Rincón be allowed to rest in peace, “that he deserves it“.

“And also leave James alone because, overrated or not, he has every right to express his feelings as he wants and cannot be singled out“.

More news

Freddy Rincón: this would be his last photo before the accident in Cali

The young woman, the bar and the taxi, keys in the death of Freddy Rincón

Freddy Rincón: Pascual Guerrero shuddered in his tribute

Trends WEATHER