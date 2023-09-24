America thrashed National in a match on date 14 of Colombian soccer, in a 4.-1 that has given a lot to analyze.

Match to frame on behalf of América, as they came out with the conviction of dominating their rival and ‘smearing’ the ball on them. He took a while to break the lock, but then the fuse was lit and he had no mercy on his rival.

The criticism

Journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez nor he was left with nothing and criticized a Nacional who was humiliated in the stadium Pascual Guerrero.

“There cannot be that much difference (4-1) between Nacional and América, unless the greens are accomplices of the reds. “America with the ball and in the first half “showed face” against a passive rival, who when he attacked him (rarely), exposed his defensive weakness, but he didn’t make it happen,” he said.

And he added: “America looks nice with the ball but loses it after giving birth. Soto is his savior. The work is halfway done, the most difficult part remains. It will always be easier to play with the ball, the complex thing is to make those same players defend well and within a worked and established strategy.”

Finally, the journalist said that the Antioquian group helped their rival dance to it.

“It’s another thing when the rival, today Nacional, helps make the dance huge and the goals rain down. And again…Nacional wins the winnable ones and loses the others and the most serious thing is, it doesn’t compete,” he said.

Technicians

William Amaral visiting coach, analyzed the match: “We could have scored the 4 goals that they scored, but it was not possible. We had a very bad first half, despite some scoring opportunities we had. The funny thing is that we had 7 finishes and they had 13, and each team finished on goal 6 times, but they scored 4 goals and we scored 1. Those are the data.”

“The opportunities were there and we didn’t take advantage of them, the rival did and they were superior to us, it is a painful defeat for everyone,” added the Brazilian.

Lucas GonzalezAmerican coach, was calm and happy about the three points and the way the game was won.

“These players have shown. They supported us at a critical moment where this process seemed to be ending. They came out and supported us verbally, but then they also did it on the field and the team has been increasing,” he commented.

González, who a week ago was resisted by fans and thanks to the support of his team, remained in office, highlighted the work that has been done.

“What I have to do now is thank them and I told them right now in the locker room, they have made me feel proud to lead América de Cali, they have played a very good game, with a very, very high level of punctual players and the only thing I can do is thank them,” he said.

Finally, he referred to Tulio Gómez, the largest shareholder of the ‘scarlet’ group.

“I also take this opportunity to thank Don Tulio (major shareholder of América) because he believed in Cristian Barrios and today we see the fruits of believing in Cristian Barrios and he also believed in us, that’s why I want to take this opportunity to thank him. Now, it’s time to enjoy “This beautiful moment we are living in,” he declared.

