Carlos Antonio Velez He is one of the most important sports commentators in Colombia. Critical and controversial, Vélez never omits his opinions on football. Now, his opinions are compiled in the book that he has just released, Big words.

Vélez, who is a commentator on the Win Sports channel, spoke this Friday about his role, his work environment to carry out his profession in Colombian League matches.

When asked by César Augusto Londoño about which journalist he would not work with, he said: “With anyone… not with all the former players who serve as journalists. A lot of them appeared… They retire and want to comment on football with one“he said in an interview with Caracol Radio.

In his direct and open tone, Vélez admitted that he has a small and exclusive work team. “At Win I only work with Faryd Mondragón and Juan José Peláez, for whom I have deep respect. With the others, I don’t sit with them… And at Win they know it“was one of Vélez’s phrases.

Regarding his contact with people, Vélez said: “People are brave in the afternoons, on the street I always find people asking for photos. I live off of controversy…”. ““I’m not there to hear what people want to hear,” said the journalist.

“There are people who like it and others like someone else. I speak for what the footballer does and I prepared myself for that, whether he does it well or not, far from emotional, like the game against Brazil. Emotional. But I I do football analysis and find 60,000 defects,” he added.

Finally, about his future, Vélez said: “My wife says: ‘you leave the day you want to leave’. Last year I told Win that I was not renewing, Dr. Ardila told me: ‘what are you going to wear?’ do…'”, he commented.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

