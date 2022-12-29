Carlos Antonio Vélez responds to a meme that puts him as the coach of Colombia

On April Fool’s Day, memes related to Colombian soccer did not wait.

Amid the creative designs with ‘impossible signings’, false retirements or sudden appointments, such as Piqué’s as manager of Barcelona, ​​one of the World Cup trophy stood out in Colombia, accompanied by a striking text: “Colombian Selection, the day it is directed by Carlos Antonio Vélez”.

The impact of the meme was so great that the journalist himself decided to comment on it on his networks. And he did it his way.

‘Vélez, coach of Colombia’

The record among the honorees is 17 world championships. Vélez has been in 12. Photo: Carlos Antonio Velez

“Little things that arrive on WhatsApp just on ‘April Fool’s Day'” (sic), the experienced communicator commented from the outset.

Then, in his style, he added: “Great! Thanks for the invitation but there is NO need! With Mina’s technique, Barrios’ order, James’ sacrifice and back and forth + Muriel’s goals we will win 3 in a row,26,30 and 34, and we match Argentina”. (sic and capital letters)

The comments of the Internet users have not been long in coming. The post has already been viewed more than sixty thousand times and has nearly a thousand reactions. Everything, because of the idea of ​​’Vélez, coach of Colombia’, as the meme is titled.

Little things that arrive via wattsapp just on “April Fool’s Day”. Great! Thanks for the invitation but there is NO need! With Mina’s technique, Barrios’ order, James’ sacrifice and round trip + Muriel’s goals We will win 3 in a row, 26, 30 and 34, and we equal Argentina. pic.twitter.com/M6mzrDWS1e — Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) December 28, 2022

TIME

