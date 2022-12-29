Carlos Antonio Vélez responds to a meme that puts him as the coach of Colombia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The commentator stated that the aforementioned players have not sought a place in the World Cup.
Cristian Álvarez
The journalist made use of ‘James’ back and forth’ and ‘Mina’s technique’ to give his opinion.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 28, 2022, 08:11 PM
On April Fool’s Day, memes related to Colombian soccer did not wait.
Amid the creative designs with ‘impossible signings’, false retirements or sudden appointments, such as Piqué’s as manager of Barcelona, one of the World Cup trophy stood out in Colombia, accompanied by a striking text: “Colombian Selection, the day it is directed by Carlos Antonio Vélez”.
The impact of the meme was so great that the journalist himself decided to comment on it on his networks. And he did it his way.
(Also: James Rodríguez: controversial goal celebration with Olympiacos arouses criticism).
‘Vélez, coach of Colombia’
“Little things that arrive on WhatsApp just on ‘April Fool’s Day'” (sic), the experienced communicator commented from the outset.
Then, in his style, he added: “Great! Thanks for the invitation but there is NO need! With Mina’s technique, Barrios’ order, James’ sacrifice and back and forth + Muriel’s goals we will win 3 in a row,26,30 and 34, and we match Argentina”. (sic and capital letters)
The comments of the Internet users have not been long in coming. The post has already been viewed more than sixty thousand times and has nearly a thousand reactions. Everything, because of the idea of ’Vélez, coach of Colombia’, as the meme is titled.
Little things that arrive via wattsapp just on “April Fool’s Day”. Great! Thanks for the invitation but there is NO need! With Mina’s technique, Barrios’ order, James’ sacrifice and round trip + Muriel’s goals We will win 3 in a row, 26, 30 and 34, and we equal Argentina. pic.twitter.com/M6mzrDWS1e
— Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) December 28, 2022
TIME
