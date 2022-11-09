The criminal chamber of the Superior Court of Bogotá resolved the challenge presented by the National Legal Manager of ‘RCN Radio’ and by the journalist Carlos Antonio Velez Naranjo through legal representative against the guardianship ruling issued on September 26, 2022, by the Fifth Criminal Court of the Specialized Circuit of Bogotá through which it granted the protection of the rights to the good name and honor of the soccer player of the Colombian National Team Rafael Santos Borre and his partner Ana Caicedo.

As in the first instance, which decided that the communicator should retract, Vélez received a failure far from his expectations.

(In context: Carlos Antonio Vélez: the audio for which he was sued and had to retract).

Vélez ‘lost again’

A month ago, Carlos Antonio Vélez complied with the sentence of a court in Bogotá and retracted on air a comment he made in July of this year about Rafael Santos Borré and his wife, Ana Caicedo.

The footballer of Eintracht Frankfurt and the Colombian National Team had filed a guardianship and the decision was given in his favor.

The journalist had to rectify what he said on his radio space ‘Planeta Fútbol’ last Friday, complying with the court order.

Now, the Court of Bogotá ratified the opinion finding that “the statements published by the journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez Naranjo cause damage to the plaintiffss, well, as they have stated, it does not correspond to reality, which in effect violates the prerogatives of the actors, given that, by publishing this type of information, evidence that can harm the plaintiff and breaks the constitutional protection of the right to freedom of expression and, for that same reason, to information”.

“It is reiterated that the demonstrations carried out by the journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez Naranjo were presented as facts, but not as opinionsfor which, lacking support or evidence of its verification, the duty to provide truthful and unequivocal information has been breached, in accordance with the guidelines of the cited constitutional jurisprudence,” reads the decision.

More news

TIME