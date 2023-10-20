After almost 30 years of exclusivity broadcasting the tie, Caracol TV now shares the rights with its main competitor, Canal RCN. And now, after dates 3 and 4 of the tie, the first major controversy is generated.

The sports commentator Carlos Antonio Velez He vehemently criticized the praise of some colleagues towards James Rodríguez, a player of whom he has been very critical.

“I don’t live off applause. I’m interested in a sieso. I work, I study, I prepare and I don’t have to give my opinion on what the majority says,” said Vélez in his space ‘Palabras mayors’, on RCN’s Antena 2.

“I get that feeling of smarmy in the middle, particularly, with James. If someone owes James something, then pay him back. But standing up to supposedly applaud, that is selling smoke, that is populace, tribune. That is what the fan does, but it cannot be done by a communicator or a guest communicator,” Vélez added.

In the Caracol Channel broadcast of the Colombia vs. match. Uruguay, at the time of Jame’s changes Javier Hernández Bonnet and coach Gustavo Alfaro They said they stood up for his performance, which is why on social networks it was described as a direct attack by Vélez towards his competition.

Vélez clarifies

This same Thursday, Vélez appealed to his X account to specify what he meant with his comment and denied a “direct attack” on Caracol.

“How lazy to have to talk about this but in the face of so much circulating manure I must come to the fore. I made a comment criticizing the flattery with which some @FCFSeleccionCol players are treated and the rigor with which others are treated. In many cases following the so-called “public opinion” or the “majority” that I don’t know how they count it,” he began by saying.

“That comment was for “whoever falls for the gauntlet, let him be punished” and not directly for the gentlemen of Caracol., consolidated professionals whom I respect and know that after spending 30 years in a row alone broadcasting National Team games in qualifying rounds, they created an auditory and visual habit. We are just presenting a proposal and we are going point by point. What we have in RCN, a little or a lot, we did not have because we did not participate in that cake. I ask those who use my name to mark their accounts to do so with serious and true things as they should be and not creating false scenarios. Thank you!” said the commentator.

How lazy to have to talk about this but with so much circulating manure I have to come to the fore. I made a comment criticizing the flattery with which some football players are treated. @FCFSeleccionCol and the rigor with which others are treated. In many cases following the wrong call… — Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) October 20, 2023

In the four games that the Colombian National Team has played in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America, the rating has always favored Caracol. The last data was that of the match between Néstor Lorenzo’s team and Ecuador, in Quito, which ended in a goalless draw.

According to Ibope measurement, the game, in Caracol, scored 18.12 audience points against RCN’s 4.70. Five days before, in the match against Uruguay, the figures were 11.47 for the first and 4.68 for the second.

