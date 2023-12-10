The Colombian National Team They faced the Venezuelan under-23 team this Sunday, in a friendly match played in the United States.

The match, played in Miami, aroused much criticism, first, because of the convenience of this match against an under-23 rival. And then, due to the errors that occurred in the transmission of the commitment on the TV signal.

During the first half hour of the match, the RCN and Caracol channels, which have the broadcasting rights, were unable to carry an efficient signal, for reasons unrelated to their production.

In those minutes, the Caracol channel had a camera at grass level, which did not allow the panorama of the game to be seen.

Meanwhile, RCN had a panoramic camera that did not allow us to see what was happening in the Colombian arc, when Venezuela attacked.

As explained by the channels themselves, it was a failure of origin of the international signal. This inconvenience affected the transmission of the Colombian channels, which had to find an alternative way to carry the images of the match.

Carlos Antonio Vélez, from the RCN channel, commented on his networks. “The international signal of the @FCFSeleccionCol game did not reach the country, nor the rest of the world, for 30 minutes. Local channels were affected and what could be transmitted on the

@CanalRCN, with the aim of providing a service only, it was with an emergency resource. The camera that was anchored there only for journalism and interviews saved the day. “Let it be clear that it was a matter of origin signal and that what was done was for an elementary service that is our obligation!!!!”

