Carlos Antonio Vélez criticizes the women’s team: “The victimization continues”

The Colombian Women’s National Teamwho is preparing for her historic quarter-final game with England at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, has aroused great enthusiasm for her play and her results.

In the midst of the euphoria for qualifying for the quarterfinals, the sports journalist Carlos Antonio Velez he did criticize the team and left some phrases that already generate controversy on social networks.

Velez’s critique

Colombia women’s team in Melbourne.

According to the sports commentator, women’s football continues to “victimize” instead of celebrating their performances.

It refers to some difficulties that women’s soccer has had that does not even have a strengthened local League, which causes soccer players to complain in different spaces due to lack of support.

“There is so much victimization and continue with the victimizationwhen they should be enjoying the magnificent moment in the World Cup”, said Vélez in his space Palabras Mayores on Antena 2.

And he added: “Instead of enjoying, they continue with ‘everything we have suffered’, yes, we have all suffered in life.”

Later he gave arguments about the benefits that this team has had in terms of preparation. He highlighted that this team made 8 friendlies this year, 9 with the one from Ireland that was not fully played.



“It is a preparation putting a ticket to this issue,” he said, thus highlighting the work of the Colombian Football Federation.



He also said that this women’s team “does not generate tickets” and compared it with the men’s team. “The men’s team generates, because the Metropolitan is full, season tickets are sold. Sponsorships initially come from that team, now there are sponsors for women’s football, they earned it,” she pointed out.

