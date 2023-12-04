The goalkeeper David Ospinafrom the Saudi Al Nassr and who has not played since last January due to a fractured elbow, leads the call for the Colombian team for the friendlies against Mexico and Venezuela, which will be played in the United States on December 10 and 16, respectively.

The veteran goalkeeper, 35 years old, is the main surprise of a call in which the main figures of the coffee team such as Luis Díaz or Rafael Santos Borré are not present because the matches will not be played on the FIFA date.

Also notable on Argentine Néstor Lorenzo’s list are striker Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernández, scorer for the American Columbus Crew; the attacker Mateo Cassierra, from the Russian Zenit, and the goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, from Millonarios and who saved the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match that Colombia tied 0-0 with Ecuador.

Vélez’s criticism

Néstor Lorenzo’s call is already arousing the first criticism. The commentator Carlos Antonio Velez He did not take long to attack this list of players and the games that were scheduled.

“What do you want me to tell you? Very difficult games, but they are seriously important? Do you know when we are going to find the sporting benefit of these strange matches? When some of the new players are called up for real commitments. Meanwhile, they have a “why” a “tool” to look good with many people (understand contentillo)”, said Vélez in his X account.

