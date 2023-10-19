After almost 30 years of exclusivity broadcasting the tie, Caracol TV had to share the rights with its main competitor, Canal RCN. And now the first big controversy is generated.

In the four games that the Colombian National Team has played in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America, the rating has always favored Caracol. The last data was that of the match between Néstor Lorenzo’s team and Ecuador, in Quito, which ended in a goalless draw.

According to Ibope measurement, the game, in Caracol, scored 18.12 audience points against RCN’s 4.70. Five days before, in the match against Uruguay, the figures were 11.47 for the first and 4.68 for the second.

In the game against Uruguay, James Rodríguez achieved one of his best performances in recent times with the National Team, with a goal scored. Even the Sofascore portal rated him 9.1 and Conmebol included him in the ideal team for the third day of the tie.

James was replaced in the 81st minute by Jorge Carrascal and in the Gol Caracol broadcast the player was praised by both Gustavo Alfaro, who is a guest commentator, and Javier Hernández Bonnet.

HOW DIFFERENT ARE CARACOL AND RCN FROM THE COMMENT? I had the opportunity to watch the match against Uruguay twice. James’ changeup (video) is the perfect example of what differentiates one transmission from the other. On the one hand they always seek to be part of the party. It is thought… pic.twitter.com/9FKoUtSuGK — Paolo Arenas (@PaoloArenas) October 17, 2023



Vélez has been one of James’s biggest critics. He described his performance that day as ‘decent’. “A lot for what it can already produce. His technique has always been outstanding but he was able to hide his shortcomings in performance and physical condition. At least he tried to score and that’s a lot. Good goal as well as Uribe’s, more productive and useful but also more criticized,” he wrote that day on his X account.

This was Vélez’s attack on Hernández Bonnet and Alfaro

Now, Vélez took advantage of that praise from Hernández and Alfaro towards James to attack his competition in the qualifying broadcasts.

“I don’t live off applause. I’m interested in a sieso. I work, I study, I prepare and I don’t have to give my opinion on what the majority says,” Vélez said in his space ‘Palabras mayors’, on RCN’s Antena 2.

“I get that feeling of smarmy in the middle, particularly, with James. If someone owes James something, then pay him back. But standing up to supposedly applaud, that is selling smoke, that is populace, tribune. That is what the fan does, but it cannot be done by a communicator or a guest communicator,” Vélez added.

CARLOS A. VÉLEZ AGAINST GOAL CARACOL! “I don’t live off applause. I don’t care what they say about me. I have a feeling of flattery in the middle with James. If someone owes you something, then pay them. Stopping to applaud is selling smoke. “It cannot be done by a communicator or a guest.” pic.twitter.com/jW1nXH6yfy — Paolo Arenas (@PaoloArenas) October 19, 2023

