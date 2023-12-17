To Carlos Andrés Gómez The Colombian National Team was not great for him. He was not intimidated. He wore the senior shirt in the friendlies against Venezuela and Mexico in the United States, with personality, character and dribbling. He scored a goal and created another that ended in an own goal. He was one of the most important and outstanding players in this tour of matches with which Colombia closed the year.

For those who were wondering who this Gómez is who stood out in this call and where he came from, you will immediately remember him in his good time at Millonarios, where he began his professional career and where he stood out with his skill and his goals. Virtues that led him to be quickly signed by Real Salt Lake of the MLS of the United States.

Gómez is only 21 years old and has a huge future. He has already won a title with Millonarios, the 2022 Colombia Cup. In 2023 he joins the North American team, where he has played 33 games, although he has only scored one goal.

Now he received his first call to the Colombian Senior National Team, and he did not disappoint. He started the first game against the Venezuelan under-23 team and demonstrated his full potential. He even participated in the winning goal, although his shot ultimately ended in an own goal.

Against Mexico he started as a substitute and had to wait until the 75th minute, when coach Néstor Lorenzo gave him the opportunity to enter the field for Ian Poveda. The young Gómez entered with great determination, eager to take advantage of those few minutes he was going to have on the field, and appeared with a key shot, the goal that won Colombia 3-2, at minute 92, after a great pass. from his former partner in Millonarios, Mackalister Silva. “Thank God the winning goal was achieved. Happy with the group, the teacher gave us confidence and we managed to win both games,” Gómez told the RCN channel.

Gómez speaks with the voice of someone who has some shyness, although this is not noticeable on the court, where he is daring, daring and impetuous. Gómez is one of those who talks tough on the field of play. He now fills himself with confidence to think about the future, about having done enough to stay on the radar of Nestor Lorenzo.



“There are talented players and that is good, that the teacher has where to choose from and we create a problem in his head when it is time to choose,” added the player, who stands out as a winger on the right side. “That speaks well of the professor, because in so few days we managed to have a group that had never been together, and we managed to win two difficult games,” he concluded.

In a Type C Selection, with players who were mostly not part of the Selection process, Gómez put his name up for consideration. If young blood, skill and character are needed, it is available. If Lorenzo wants to take advantage of what he saw in these games, Gómez can be an alternative. For now, according to press reports, he will go to the U-23 National Team for the Pre-Olympic Championships that will be played between January and February.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

